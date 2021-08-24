Arnhold LLC Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arnhold LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,044 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 52,059 shares during the period. HP comprises approximately 1.7% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in HP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

HPQ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. 6,964,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,640,027. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.11. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.