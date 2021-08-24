Arnhold LLC Boosts Holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GF. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 110.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the first quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 363.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,281. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

