Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the first quarter worth $338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTL opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11.

