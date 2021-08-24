Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of LYTS opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $217.03 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYTS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics.. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.