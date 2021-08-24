Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $28,000 Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.62. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

