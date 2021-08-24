Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $27,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 390,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,268 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 340,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 533.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

