Arizona State Retirement System Sells 572 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $187.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $188.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

