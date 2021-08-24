Arizona State Retirement System Sells 425 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PACCAR by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 448,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 232,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 271,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.