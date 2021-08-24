Arizona State Retirement System Sells 268 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $558.36 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

