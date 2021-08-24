Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.12. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

