Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.94 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,721 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $153.52 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

