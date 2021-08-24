Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.