Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 4,112 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 738.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 110.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,404,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

