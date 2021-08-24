ARGI Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $232.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

