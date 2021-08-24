ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after buying an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,176,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,516,019,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $425.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

