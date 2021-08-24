ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 49.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,664,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 549,570 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Western Union by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Western Union by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 699,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 345,179 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

