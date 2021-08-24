ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,875 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after buying an additional 565,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 469,170 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,732,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after buying an additional 271,141 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,232.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 290,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after buying an additional 268,700 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

