Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of ABR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. 34,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,026. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 314,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 46,127 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,901,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.