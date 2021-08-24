Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APYX. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

APYX opened at $11.11 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.33 million, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

