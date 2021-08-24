Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $30.01, but opened at $29.20. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 89 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,610,962. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.