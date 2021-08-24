Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

