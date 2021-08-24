Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

NYSE AIT traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $107.07.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.