Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.91. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $151.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.