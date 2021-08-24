ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Cap of $217.15 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00008656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $217.15 million and $16.98 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00053094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00124664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00155348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,211.07 or 0.99960406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.17 or 0.00985219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.47 or 0.06573615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 52,181,925 coins and its circulating supply is 52,014,622 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

