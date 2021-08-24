Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.68) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APLS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $61.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $329,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $1,517,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.