APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.21.

APA opened at $17.29 on Monday. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 4.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of APA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of APA by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,978 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

