Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

Shares of LON ANTO traded up GBX 52.41 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,480.41 ($19.34). 528,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,130. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.59 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,455.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

