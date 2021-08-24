Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after buying an additional 467,379 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,226,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.54. 3,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

