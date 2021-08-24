Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 77 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $326.31. 130,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,138. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $346.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.37.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

