Annapolis Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 49.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,221. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.