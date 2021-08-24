Annapolis Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.42. 357,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,912,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.42. The stock has a market cap of $418.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $78,805,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,783,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,066,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,701,501. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

