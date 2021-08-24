Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ANGI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Angi from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.21.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. Angi has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.