Analyzing Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Select Sands and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands -22.86% -33.46% -13.80% Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66%

This table compares Select Sands and Largo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $9.70 million 0.47 -$2.90 million N/A N/A Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.15 $6.76 million $0.11 122.18

Largo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Select Sands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Select Sands and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Largo Resources has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Largo Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Select Sands.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Select Sands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

