Analyzing Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -13.48% -31.23% -16.81% Cirrus Logic 15.41% 16.55% 12.73%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Everspin Technologies and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cirrus Logic 0 3 11 0 2.79

Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $103.37, indicating a potential upside of 27.65%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Cirrus Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 2.66 -$8.51 million ($0.45) -12.89 Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.41 $217.34 million $3.75 21.59

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Everspin Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive, aerospace, and transportation markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

