Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – Rapid Micro Biosystems is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Rapid Micro Biosystems is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Rapid Micro Biosystems is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Rapid Micro Biosystems is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPID traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 132,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,131. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.