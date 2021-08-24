Analysts Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Target Price at $6.23

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,215. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,869 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 3,839.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,718 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.