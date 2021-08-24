Analysts Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Target Price at $186.15

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $194.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.14. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

