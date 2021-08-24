Analysts Set SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) PT at $34.33

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

SLQT stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.10.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

