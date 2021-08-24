Analysts Set Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target at $11.90

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mogo in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MOGO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $383.30 million, a P/E ratio of 271.14 and a beta of 2.92. Mogo has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mogo during the second quarter worth $12,661,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Mogo by 46.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 60,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mogo by 280.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mogo by 75.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mogo by 459.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 408,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

