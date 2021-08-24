Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target at $70.23

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $857,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,086,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,036 shares of company stock valued at $52,261,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $55.95. 765,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.77.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

