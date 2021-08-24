Analysts Set Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Target Price at $72.00

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 3,536.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after buying an additional 869,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 792.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after buying an additional 833,373 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 19.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,431,000 after buying an additional 434,653 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 88.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after buying an additional 392,284 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter worth about $21,570,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,189. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

