Analysts Offer Predictions for Amedisys, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

Shares of AMED opened at $178.20 on Monday. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $175.00 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.58. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $6,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.