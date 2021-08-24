Analysts Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.83. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $242.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of -341.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.56. Workday has a 12-month low of $189.32 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

