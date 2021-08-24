Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Announce -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

