Analysts Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.71 Million

Analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post $26.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.40 million and the highest is $27.03 million. Radius Global Infrastructure reported sales of $17.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $102.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $104.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $137.38 million, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $138.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RADI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

RADI stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

