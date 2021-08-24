Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.02. Kontoor Brands reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kontoor Brands.
KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $388,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KTB opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.