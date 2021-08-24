Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.02. Kontoor Brands reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kontoor Brands.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $388,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

