Analysts Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will post sales of $4.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,414 shares of company stock worth $764,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,883,000 after purchasing an additional 284,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after acquiring an additional 433,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $36.94. 12,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,496. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

