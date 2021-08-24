Analysts Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $429.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report sales of $429.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.30 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $404.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 173,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.58. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

