Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Truist Securities raised their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock valued at $515,935,840. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after buying an additional 776,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after buying an additional 567,567 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,257,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,368. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.04.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

