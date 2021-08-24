Analysts Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,796. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

